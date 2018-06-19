Menu
Llan Anthony has been accused of filming people in public toilets.
Victim insists toilet images were not consensual

Liana Turner
18th Jun 2018 1:00 PM
A MAN accused of filming men in a Lismore public toilet without their consent will fight the charges in a September hearing.

Llan Anthony, 44, appeared before Lismore Local Court this morning.

His solicitor Edwina Lloyd has confirmed pleas of not guilty to his charges, which include committing an act of indecency, three counts of filming a person in a private act without consent and two counts of behaving in an offensive manner in a public place.

The Numulgi resident was charged earlier this year after the alleged spate of incidents, in which the prosecution has argued Mr Anthony took multiple photographs of men at the toilet without their consent.

Mr Anthony was arrested on March 23 after his alleged actions at public toilets on Union St, South Lismore were brought to police attention earlier that month.

Magistrate David Heilpern said there was "some strength" to the prosecution case in the form of an alleged victim who insisted they had not consented to the images being taken.

He said the full police brief of evidence, which was due to be filed on May 28, was still outstanding.

"The alleged victim... he has said the photo was taken completely without his consent," Mr Heilpern said.

"There is some strength to the case."

Mr Heilpern said while there was "still more material to come", Mr Anthony had complied with his strict bail conditions since being charged.

He granted several changes to Mr Anthony's bail.

"The defendant has been compliant with his bail," he said.

"The defendant, obviously, is on a knife edge.

"If he is convicted of these matters, he will be most likely to go to jail.

"If he breaches his bail, he'll be most likely to have bail refused."

Mr Heilpern removed Mr Anthony's curfew, and a ban from using any electronic device except a landline phone, from his bail conditions.

He is still prohibited from entering or loitering near any public toilet or the Lismore Bunnings store.

The matter was set down for hearing before Lismore Local Court on September 21.

