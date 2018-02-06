Knife-point robber on the loose after Rocky region hold up

Police are on the hunt for a man who robbed the Gracemere Foodworks at knife-point about 8pm yesterday.

Police are on the hunt for a man who robbed the Gracemere Foodworks at knife-point about 8pm yesterday. Win News

A KNIFE-point robbery at the Gracemere Foodworks last night has sparked a man-hunt for the culprit.

The Queensland Police Service report about 8pm yesterday, a male entered the Lawrie St shop armed with a knife, and demanded cash from the female staff member.

He left with a sum of cash, and no one was physically injured during the incident.

The man is described as having a dark complexion, 170cm tall with a proportionate build.

Rockhampton police will give further information on their ongoing investigations this morning.

To report to police:

Contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information online 24 hours per day.

Report anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24 hours per day.