Knife-point robber on the loose after Rocky region hold up

A KNIFE-point robbery at the Gracemere Foodworks last night has sparked a man-hunt for the culprit.
The Queensland Police Service report about 8pm yesterday, a male entered the Lawrie St shop armed with a knife, and demanded cash from the female staff member.
He left with a sum of cash, and no one was physically injured during the incident.
The man is described as having a dark complexion, 170cm tall with a proportionate build.
Rockhampton police will give further information on their ongoing investigations this morning.
To report to police:
Contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information online 24 hours per day.
Report anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24 hours per day.