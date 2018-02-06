Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Knife-point robber on the loose after Rocky region hold up

Police are on the hunt for a man who robbed the Gracemere Foodworks at knife-point about 8pm yesterday.
Police are on the hunt for a man who robbed the Gracemere Foodworks at knife-point about 8pm yesterday. Win News
Amber Hooker
by

A KNIFE-point robbery at the Gracemere Foodworks last night has sparked a man-hunt for the culprit.

The Queensland Police Service report about 8pm yesterday, a male entered the Lawrie St shop armed with a knife, and demanded cash from the female staff member.

He left with a sum of cash, and no one was physically injured during the incident.

The man is described as having a dark complexion, 170cm tall with a proportionate build.

Rockhampton police will give further information on their ongoing investigations this morning.

To report to police:

Contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information online 24 hours per day.

Report anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24 hours per day.

Topics:  armed robbery gracemere police tmbcrime

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
50 shades fever: Erotic thriller packs Rocky cinemas

50 shades fever: Erotic thriller packs Rocky cinemas

Fifty Shades Freed sold out across three theatres at BCC Cinemas Rockhampton.

CQ hero wins international mining award

Coles Klease with his wife Jan and the CEO of RioTinto Bold Baatar

"If my help has helped one or two persons.... I have done my job.”

Healthy signs for CQ as 44 graduates get a job

Michelle Neagle is beginning her nursing journey at medical and emergency in Yeppoon.

Michelle Neagle lands dream job helping people in CQ

Rocky teen's successful future in region's big employer

Teys employee Sang Van Tran.

FUTURE is bright for Sang Van Tran who started working last year

Local Partners