Backpackers were allegedly verbally abused and threatened with a knife yesterday.
Crime

Knife threat to backpackers: ’Go back where you came from’

Rhylea Millar
23rd Oct 2019 10:12 AM
A MAN has been charged with public nuisance after he allegedly threatened a group of backpackers with a knife and corkscrew.

The incident occurred at Anzac pool, when a 30-year-old man from Bundaberg approached a group of Asian backpackers yesterday, about 3.50pm, where he allegedly started yelling at them to "go back where you came from".

After verbally abusing the backpackers, he allegedly threatened them with a kitchen knife and a corkscrew, both which had brown handles.

Following the incident, the man fled and police were contacted.

Police found the man at Buss Park and he denied threatening anyone.

But police allegedly found the man carrying a camping set that contained a knife and corkscrew that matched the description.

The man is expected to appear in Bundaberg Magistrates court on November 8.

