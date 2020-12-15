Knife threats during fight at shopping centre

A YOUNG man produced a knife at a shopping centre, in front of his partner and witnesses, and threatened to harm himself, during an argument with his partner.

The 18 year old pleaded guilty on December 14 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count each of possessing a knife in a public place and one of breaching a protection order.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Shaun Janes said the couple was at Stockland Rockhampton on November 21 ordering lunch and got into an argument.

He said they walked away, and the defendant threw a can of coke at the victim, missing and causing it to explode on the floor.

Sgt Janes said they continued walking along an exit ramp and when they reached the underground car park, the defendant slammed trolleys into walls.

He said the defendant then produced the knife and threatened to harm himself in front of the 17-year-old victim.

“You make me do this,” the defendant told the victim.

He said the defendant placed the 12cm long knife with grey handle and nine-centimeter-long blade back into a bag.

The pair went on to continue shopping after the argument.

Defence lawyer Rebecca Harris said her client, who was unemployed, had been diagnosed with several mental health disorders when he was 10 years old which impacted his ability to control his emotions.

She said he was supported by his parents.

The teenager was sentenced to a 15-month probation order and no convictions were recorded.