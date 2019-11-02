Menu
CROC PROTECTION: A man told police his knives were to protect against crocs. Picture: NIGEL HALLETT
Knife ‘to stop sharks, crocs’

Kerri-Anne Mesner
2nd Nov 2019 12:00 AM
A GERMAN man who had lived in Australia for 11 years and was busted with knives on Quay St, told police one was protection against crocodiles and sharks while swimming in the Fitzroy River.

Marcel Scholz, 29, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Thursday to one count of possessing knives in a public place.

Police prosecutor Shayne Studdert said police were talking to Scholz, who was homeless at the time, about an unrelated matter on Quay St at 10.15pm on October 16 when he became agitated and declared a knife in his bag.

He said police found a kitchen knife and a flick knife in the bag.

Mr Studdert said Scholz told them one was for cutting up food and the other “to protect himself from sharks and crocodiles while swimming in the river”.

Defence lawyer Rowan King said Scholz, who was born in Germany but moved to Australia 11 years ago, suffers from post traumatic stress disorder from childhood trauma inflicted by a family member as well as his pregnant partner and unborn child dying.

He said Scholz was homeless at the time but now lives in a backpackers.

Scholz was fined $150 and no conviction was recorded.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

