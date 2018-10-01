Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Knife-wielding bandit threatens taxi driver

1st Oct 2018 7:32 AM | Updated: 8:38 AM

A TAXI driver was threatened with a knife during a horror attack on the North Coast over the weekend.

Police are investigating the armed robbery, which occurred around 8pm on Saturday.

The taxi driver picked up a passenger in Doyle St, Banora Point, and was confronted by the man, who then produced a knife and started threatening him.

The thief then demanded money from the driver.

He's described as being 30-40 years old and Caucasian, and was wearing a black hoodie with hood up, red bandana covering lower half of his face and wearing jeans.

Police are asking for assistance in relation to this incident and urging the public to come forward with any information and contact Tweed Heads Detectives on 07 5506 9499 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

editors picks northern rivers crime taxi driver
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    LONG WEEKEND: What's open on this public holiday

    LONG WEEKEND: What's open on this public holiday

    Community LIST of some businesses open on the Queen's Birthday holiday

    Man injured in 1999 crash sues for $10M

    premium_icon Man injured in 1999 crash sues for $10M

    Crime He needs lifelong care for 'catastrophic injuries'

    Construction kicks off on new car park for Mt Archer walkers

    premium_icon Construction kicks off on new car park for Mt Archer walkers

    Politics The car park will be a hot spot for CQ exercise buffs.

    Wild fire traps bushwalkers in mountainous national park

    Wild fire traps bushwalkers in mountainous national park

    Breaking GROUP of 11 became isolated by a fast moving fire front yesterday

    Local Partners