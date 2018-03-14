Knife wielding man faces court after 'bizarre behaviour'

KNIFE THREATS: Blackwater residents were terrified by a drunken man wielding a knife on Tuesday night. FILE IMAGE.

WITH police officers' guns pointed at him, Nathan Thorpe wisely ended his drunken knife-threatening rampage through Blackwater on Tuesday night.

At about 8.50pm, Blackwater residents were terrified by the sight of the visibly intoxicated man brandishing a knife as he walked through the small township.

Witnesses reported seeing Thorpe in Wattle St yelling about "gutting someone” and screaming threats of "you want to go, scum, maggots, come on, come out” in front of an Arthur St property.

He was seen raising his knife menacingly to scare a motorist who subsequently contacted police.

Arriving at the scene of the disturbance, police drew their weapons and Thorpe immediately surrendered.

He fronted Rockhampton Magistrates Court yesterday to plead guilty to the charges of going armed in public to cause fear and possession of a knife.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Shaun James said Thorpe had a criminal history that included incidences of assault, public nuisance and wilful damage.

Defence lawyer Samantha Legrady said her client, who was an out-of-work tyre fitter and father of four, had been involved in a fight earlier that day and was "agitated”.

She said he was concerned those involved would seek retribution and armed himself for self-defence.

In the sober light of day, she said Thorpe wished to apologise and was "very remorseful” about his behaviour. He was willing to address his drinking as part of any parole requirements.

Magistrate Jeff Clarke said he was concerned by Thorpe's "bizarre behaviour”, which had "caused considerable fear” within the community.

He said a penalty to deter that sort of antisocial behaviour was required, before sentencing Thorpe to four months' jail.

Thorpe was released on immediate parole and a conviction was recorded.