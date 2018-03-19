Knife-wielding robber threatens Stockland Rockhampton staff
DETECTIVES are investigating an armed robbery incident that occurred Stockland Rockhampton yesterday afternoon.
About 2.10pm, a man entered a retail business and removed a pair of headphones from the shelf prior to attempting to exit the store without paying for the item.
When a male staff member confronted the man about the property, the man produced a knife and threatened the staff member.
The man fled the scene a short time later with the headphones.
No one was injured during the incident.
Police are appealing to any members of the public who know the identity of the man (pictured) or his whereabouts to contact police, as police believe the man may be able to assist them with their inquiries.
