Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police are appealing to any members of the public to help identified this man or his whereabouts as police believe he can assist with inquiries relating to an armed robbery at Stockland Rockhampton on Sunday.
Police are appealing to any members of the public to help identified this man or his whereabouts as police believe he can assist with inquiries relating to an armed robbery at Stockland Rockhampton on Sunday.
Crime

Knife-wielding robber threatens Stockland Rockhampton staff

19th Mar 2018 10:46 AM

DETECTIVES are investigating an armed robbery incident that occurred Stockland Rockhampton yesterday afternoon.

About 2.10pm, a man entered a retail business and removed a pair of headphones from the shelf prior to attempting to exit the store without paying for the item.

When a male staff member confronted the man about the property, the man produced a knife and threatened the staff member.

Police are appealing to any members of the public to help identified this man or his whereabouts as police believe he can assist with inquiries relating to an armed robbery at Stockland Rockhampton on Sunday.
Police are appealing to any members of the public to help identified this man or his whereabouts as police believe he can assist with inquiries relating to an armed robbery at Stockland Rockhampton on Sunday.

The man fled the scene a short time later with the headphones.

No one was injured during the incident.

Police are appealing to any members of the public who know the identity of the man (pictured) or his whereabouts to contact police, as police believe the man may be able to assist them with their inquiries.

Rockhampton Police are providing

armed robbery rockhampton police stockland rockhampton tmbcrime
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
Drone: Extent of CQ mine-blast road's gaping split revealed

Drone: Extent of CQ mine-blast road's gaping split revealed

News NEW FOOTAGE: A determined John Eden's property borders the road destroyed by a mine blast... and says the gaping hole is growing bigger.

Rocky Hospital responds to LNP attack on longer wait times

Rocky Hospital responds to LNP attack on longer wait times

News Executive director 'extremely proud' of emergency department

Champion for wallaby species points the finger at government

Champion for wallaby species points the finger at government

Pets & Animals Tina Janssen goes in to bat for the bridled nailtail.

'I've seen a driver get cleaned up': Rocky train union leader

'I've seen a driver get cleaned up': Rocky train union...

News Train drivers identified crossings needing upgrades and boom gates.

Local Partners