Knife-wielding robber threatens Stockland Rockhampton staff

Police are appealing to any members of the public to help identified this man or his whereabouts as police believe he can assist with inquiries relating to an armed robbery at Stockland Rockhampton on Sunday.

Police are appealing to any members of the public to help identified this man or his whereabouts as police believe he can assist with inquiries relating to an armed robbery at Stockland Rockhampton on Sunday.

DETECTIVES are investigating an armed robbery incident that occurred Stockland Rockhampton yesterday afternoon.

About 2.10pm, a man entered a retail business and removed a pair of headphones from the shelf prior to attempting to exit the store without paying for the item.

When a male staff member confronted the man about the property, the man produced a knife and threatened the staff member.

Police are appealing to any members of the public to help identified this man or his whereabouts as police believe he can assist with inquiries relating to an armed robbery at Stockland Rockhampton on Sunday.

The man fled the scene a short time later with the headphones.

No one was injured during the incident.

Police are appealing to any members of the public who know the identity of the man (pictured) or his whereabouts to contact police, as police believe the man may be able to assist them with their inquiries.

Rockhampton Police are providing