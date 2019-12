Police are looking for this person in relation to a robbery in Park Avenue this morning

UPDATE: Police have taken a 21-year old into custody this morning, following the armed robbery of a service station in Park Avenue overnight.

Around 2am, a man entered a service station on Yaamba Road and produced a knife before demanding cash and tobacco.

The man has then left on foot down Boland Street in a westerly direction.

No one was physically hurt in the incident