Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Knife-wielding man shot by police

by Talisa Eley
11th Jun 2019 6:40 AM

A knife-wielding man has been shot by police in a terrifying showdown on the Gold Coast overnight.

A crime scene has been set up in the small residential street as police continue investigate the incident.

Officers were called to Wentworth Avenue at Molendinar just after 10.30pm yesterday following reports the man, 49, was armed with two knives and was causing a disturbance in the street.

Police will allege the man, who was from the Molendinar area, ignored demands to drop his weapons, and charged towards officers.

A police spokeswoman said officers at the scene unleashed "a number of shots" from their guns, hitting him several times in the chest.

This morning the man was recovering in Gold Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

The Police Union is offering support to officers who attended the confronting scene.

The police Ethical Standard Command will investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

More Stories

Show More
crime gold coast police shooting

Top Stories

    Nothing prepared Robyn for the horror she faced

    premium_icon Nothing prepared Robyn for the horror she faced

    News NOTHING, not even being a trained nurse, could prepare Robyn Neilson for the horror she was about to face as she arrived at her neighbour's property.

    Did Barry's $200m Ring-Road Budget wish come true?

    premium_icon Did Barry's $200m Ring-Road Budget wish come true?

    News EXCLUSIVE: The big-ticket Budget items revealed for Rocky and Keppel

    Rocky pioneer remembered for commitment to his community

    premium_icon Rocky pioneer remembered for commitment to his community

    News Brian Fitzgerald made his mark on Rocky sporting and business scene

    Celebrity chef makes a return to the beef capital

    premium_icon Celebrity chef makes a return to the beef capital

    Food & Entertainment Local venue to host inaugural foodie event.