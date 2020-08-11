Newcastle Knights Starford To’a and Simi Sasagi are free to play after the NRL cleared the pair of any wrongdoing for breaking the club’s isolation bubble.

Rising Newcastle Knights players Starford To'a and Simi Sasagi are free to play from this weekend after having their COVID-19 hold lifted.

To'a and Sasagi found themselves in hot water last Sunday after breaking the team bubble attending a local rugby league game in Newcastle.

The Knights reported the breach, resulting in both players initially being removed from the bubble and placed on hold for two weeks of isolation.

However, an investigation by the NRL Integrity Unit determined that the level of COVID risk exposure for both players was negligible.

This led to a recommendation that the COVID-hold on To'a and Sasagi be lifted. The recommendation was put to Project Apollo and subsequently supported.

Knights player Simi Sasagi Picture: Tracey Nearmy/Daily Telegraph.

As a result, both players have been cleared to resume training and can play from this weekend.

To'a's availability is a big boost for the Knights ahead of Sunday's crucial clash against Manly at MacDonald Jones Stadium.

To'a was outstanding on the wing for Newcastle in last weekend's big win over the Wests Tigers with a try and three tackle breaks in only his second NRL game since making his debut last season.

Sasagi is yet to make his NRL debut, but the 19-year-old five-eighth is highly rated after scoring four tries in his Jersey Flegg debut last season.

Originally published as Knights duo didn't breach COVID rules