Knitters and Knotters expands to larger premises

Ann Coverdale, Suzanne Rohner, Donna Marie Lauvelt, Edith Sparke, Sharon Jarred, Lorraine Streitberg and Olga Nohejl are part of the Knitters and Knotters group who make items for not for profit groups, clubs and initiatives

EMU PARK Knitters and Knotters has become such a popular group it has had to relocate from Emu Park Library to its new home base at the Live Life building next to Emu Park Library.

Member Suzanne Rohner said the group began around seven years ago with a small group of around eight ladies meeting every Friday morning at the Emu Park Library where they set about creating blankets, toys, caps, and an assortment of clever creations for various charities in the region.

“As we became more known our group progressively grew until there was no longer sufficient space at the library to accommodate us,” Suzanne said.

“Our group numbers fluctuate as we now also have a lot of grey nomads who spend a few months each year in the region and now regularly join our group.

“We welcome everyone, and it doesn’t even matter if you have no knitting needles or yarn, we always have spares.

“There is no charge to join the crew or come along and spend the morning with us, we are a very friendly group and are also happy to help beginners improve their skills.”

Suzanne said the group donated their creations back to not-for-profit groups, organisations and charities for use or for raffles and auctions.

“We are very proud to have helped many organisations in the region such as Yeppoon Hospital, Cockscolm Veterans Retreat, the Women’s Shelter, RACQ Helicopter Rescue Service and Children’s charities,” she said.

“We also love getting involved in local initiatives such as Livingstone Shire Council’s Placemaking program, knitting poppies for Anzac Day and events held in the region.

“We love a challenge and enjoy making bright and colourful creations that will lighten people’s day.”

The group of dedicated artisans who meet weekly on Fridays between 10am-noon to knit wonderful handmade gifts, toys and blankets for many different charity organisations have gathered quite the following.

Livingstone Shire Libraries, Arts and Culture councillor Pat Eastwood said he first discovered the group when council officers approached the group about creating some yarn-bombing installations.

“The council bought the yarn needed by the group and helped with installation. The first manifestation of the group’s efforts took the form of poppies for Anzac Day displayed at the Emu Park Library,” Cr Eastwood said.

“The fauna installation was the second project and involved the creation of approximately 40 different life-sized birds and animals which were displayed in the trees at Bell Park making a wonderful display for everyone to enjoy.

“These projects are one of the fantastic ways council is working hand-in-hand with the community, to brighten up our public spaces, and with the likes of these wonderfully talented artisans, the Capricorn Coast region will continue to delight residents and visitors alike.

“We are fortunate to have so many people in our shire who are this talented and this community-minded.”