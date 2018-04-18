Knitting group purl together to decorate coastal town

THE Emu Park Knitters and Knotters have been busy with their 'knit one, purl two' as they decorate parts of Livingstone Shire.

In commemoration of Anzac Day, the group have beautifully hand-crafted poppies to display around the public shaded seating in Hill St and outside the Emu Park Library and Jolt Bakery Cafe.

Community Development Councillor Jan Kelly said the kind and generous efforts from the special group of ladies didn't go unnoticed.

"This knitting group is an important part of their local community, making many different items for multiple charity organisations and community groups,” Cr Kelly said.

"Council is thrilled to see some of their most recent work in the form of beautifully knitted red and purple poppies, in commemoration of Anzac Day, outside the Emu Park Library and across the street.”

Asking the ladies what they enjoyed about their weekly knitting catch-up, the group agreed it was a fun and social way for them to create friendships and also to do something good for others in need.

Homeless Connect, women's shelters, Guardian Angel, Trauma Teddies, penguin coats, palliative care items, Christmas tree decorations, Anzac Day poppies, premature baby items, Knitted Knockers (for breast cancer) and blankets for the Cockscomb Veterans Retreat are just some of the work the group does for charities and organisations.