SCARY FIND: CCTV footage is being reviewed after five steak knives were found in the sand at the new Kershaw Gardens playground .
Knives found at Kershaw kids' park

Andrew Jefferson
30th Aug 2018 8:20 PM
ROCKHAMPTON Regional Council is reviewing CCTV footage after five steak knives were found in the sand at the new Kershaw Gardens playground.

The knives were found Tuesday morning and are thought to have been left the night before.

The sickening discovery will shock parents with hundreds of young families flocking to the park each weekend.

The Morning Bulletin understands that two of the knives were found lying flat on the sand, and not blade up.

The council is reviewing CCTV footage in the park in a bid to find the culprit.

Mayor Margaret Strelow says a thorough search of the park has since taken place and no more knives have been found.

"Council is aware that five steak knives have been discovered in the sand at Kershaw Gardens, and an investigation is ongoing with Council reviewing CCTV. A thorough search has taken place and no further knives have been found,” Cr Strelow said.

"We take the safety of those using our facilities incredibly seriously. We are aware of similar incidents taking place elsewhere, with people intentionally trying to make play equipment, sand, and synthetic soft fall surfaces dangerous.”

Cr Strelow described the behaviour as "sickening and malicious” and not normal for our community.

"I hope those responsible think carefully about what they've done, and consider if they would really be prepared to face up to what could have been very serious consequences,” she said.

"Council staff carefully inspect equipment and double rake the sand every morning, and the gardens are maintained throughout the day.

"Major cleans also take place every six months with a range of equipment, including sand sifting machines.

"Kershaw Gardens is Queensland's best play space, and we will continue to work alongside our community to ensure it can be enjoyed by all.”

About $16 million was spent redeveloping the park after it was badly damaged by Cyclone Marcia in 2016.

The council is understood to have notified the police of the grim discovery.

