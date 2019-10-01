Knives not the only thing found on rider

Luke Ian Stanley Bowden was pulled over on Glenmore Road when police saw his motorbike with no number plates.

Luke Ian Stanley Bowden was pulled over on Glenmore Road when police saw his motorbike with no number plates.

WHEN police intercepted a motorbike in Rockhampton they discovered two knives in the rider’s bag but that wasn’t all they found.

Luke Ian Stanley Bowden was pulled over on Glenmore Road in the early hours of July 24 when police saw his motorbike with no number plates.

Checks revealed the 39-year-old did not hold a licence.

In his bag, as well as the knives, police found a small amount of methamphetamine and drug utensils.

Bowden pleaded guilty to several charges in Rockhampton Magistrates Court last Friday and the court heard at the time of the offending, he was on a probation order.

Bowden was sentenced to six months’ jail, suspended for two years, and was fined $1406.