KNOW THE DIFFERENCE: ‘Very good quality’ fake $50s hit CQ

Police are warning Central Queenslanders to keep an eye out for convincing counterfeit $50 notes currently in circulation.

The notes have been picked up in the Capricorn Coast and Rockhampton region over the past month.

The notes share the same design, similar colour, and size as a standard note but can be told apart by their texture.

Detective Senior Sergeant Luke Peachey said local police had noticed increased cases of the notes being found.

“The main difference is the feel of these $50 notes – they’re very plasticy,” he said.

“They are very good quality.”

Detective Senior Sergeant Luke Peachey.

Sgt Peachey said the money was most commonly being funnelled through supermarkets and fast food outlets.

The cases of the latest wave of fake cash started on the Capricorn Coast but has since moved to Rockhampton.

For those who feel they may be in possession of a fake note, Sgt Peachey said to handle it as little as possible and report it to police immediately.

Making or even being caught with illegitimate cash can carry a prison sentence according to Sgt Peachey.

“Everyone out there is doing it tough at the moment and the fact that people out there are being opportunistic trying to pass these $50 notes is really disappointing,” he said

“There will be someone out there who knows who’s doing this.”

Police are urging anyone with any information to contact them.