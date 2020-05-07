Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Fake $50 notes (top) circulating in CQ compared to a standard note (bottom).
Fake $50 notes (top) circulating in CQ compared to a standard note (bottom).
Money

KNOW THE DIFFERENCE: ‘Very good quality’ fake $50s hit CQ

Jack Evans
7th May 2020 11:32 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Police are warning Central Queenslanders to keep an eye out for convincing counterfeit $50 notes currently in circulation.

The notes have been picked up in the Capricorn Coast and Rockhampton region over the past month.

The notes share the same design, similar colour, and size as a standard note but can be told apart by their texture.

Detective Senior Sergeant Luke Peachey said local police had noticed increased cases of the notes being found.

“The main difference is the feel of these $50 notes – they’re very plasticy,” he said.

“They are very good quality.”

Detective Senior Sergeant Luke Peachey.
Detective Senior Sergeant Luke Peachey.

Sgt Peachey said the money was most commonly being funnelled through supermarkets and fast food outlets.

The cases of the latest wave of fake cash started on the Capricorn Coast but has since moved to Rockhampton.

For those who feel they may be in possession of a fake note, Sgt Peachey said to handle it as little as possible and report it to police immediately.

Making or even being caught with illegitimate cash can carry a prison sentence according to Sgt Peachey.

“Everyone out there is doing it tough at the moment and the fact that people out there are being opportunistic trying to pass these $50 notes is really disappointing,” he said

“There will be someone out there who knows who’s doing this.”

Police are urging anyone with any information to contact them.

Fake $50 notes (left) circulating in CQ compared to a standard note (right).
Fake $50 notes (left) circulating in CQ compared to a standard note (right).
capricorn coast counterfeit notes rockhampton rockhampton police
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Star couple’s shock split

      Star couple’s shock split
      • 7th May 2020 12:52 PM

      Top Stories

        Four miners on ventilators after horrific gas explosion

        premium_icon Four miners on ventilators after horrific gas explosion

        News A major medical operation was under way last night as five miners were left fighting for their lives after a major explosion at a central Queesland coal mine.

        Wheels in motion for return of sport in CQ

        premium_icon Wheels in motion for return of sport in CQ

        Sport National Cabinet endorses measures for the resumption of sport and recreation...

        Truck driver confirmed dead in Bajool crash

        premium_icon Truck driver confirmed dead in Bajool crash

        Breaking A truck driver has died after his vehicle left a bridge into a creek on the Bruce...

        Man in coma with cracked skull after bat, chain attack

        premium_icon Man in coma with cracked skull after bat, chain attack

        Breaking Police have arrested two Ogmore relatives on grievous bodily harm charges