KNOW THIS MAN? Teenage girl ‘assaulted’ in CQ

Do you know this man? Picture: Comfit image released by QPS

Do you know this man? Picture: Comfit image released by QPS

POLICE are investigating the alleged serious assault of a 15-year-old girl in Gracemere.

It is alleged the girl had used a public toilet on Middle St about 7.30pm on November 19 when a man prevented her from leaving, by forcefully pushing her back into the cubicle.

It is further alleged when the girl tried to leave again, the man grabbed her by her shirt but lost his grip while the girl managed to break free and run away.

The man is described as caucasian, about 170cm tall with a proportionate build, wrinkled skin and slim build with blue eyes.

Police have released a comfit image of a man who may be able to assist with investigations.

Anyone who knows this man is urged to contact police.

Do you know this man? Picture: Comfit image released by QPS

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

Quote this reference number: QP2002399878.