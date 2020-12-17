Menu
Do you know this man? Picture: Composite image released by QPS
Crime

KNOW THIS MAN? Woman ‘seriously assaulted’ at Zilzie

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@news.com.au
17th Dec 2020 1:30 PM
POLICE are searching for a man who was involved in an alleged break and enter and serious assault at Zilzie earlier this month.

It is alleged the man was inside a woman’s Zilzie home shortly before 1am on December 2.

It is further alleged the man was disturbed in the home and then assaulted the woman before he fled on foot.

The man and woman are not known to each other and it is believed this was a random incident.

The man (similar to that pictured) is described as aged 25 to 30 years old, about 174cm tall, with dark brown hair, fair complexion and an athletic build.

He was last seen wearing a dangly earring in his left ear.

Anyone who knows this man is urged to contact police.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

Quote this reference number: QP2002484803.

break and enter queensland police service serious assault zilzie
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

