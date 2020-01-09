Menu
Knowing How: Achieve your health goals

Peter Lewis
9th Jan 2020 3:00 PM

HEALTHINESS has two practical goals, getting healthy and staying healthy. It’s such an easy formula you couldn’t be blamed if you missed it. After all, the self-care marketplace is brimming with all manner of gimmicks.

Loyalty cards, gym membership promos, supplements, personal trainers, massage discount deals, signup deals. The gimmicks are endless, however the actual experience of healthiness isn’t gimmicky at all. It simply involves good moderation to conserve vitality, good nourishment coming in and bad impurities going out and good exercise.

You might ask: What are the practical rewards of healthiness? This question has simple answers. Self-satisfaction in achieving your health-filled life adventure I think can’t be matched by other achievements.

Feeling good mentally, emotionally and physically most of the time is an observable practical reward you are able to check every day. Wisdom and moderation is the checklist that confirms if you’re achieving the healthful happiness goal.

If presumption and arrogance creeps in, healthful happiness will evaporate in the long-term. Speaking of which, ageing gracefully and preventing chronic disease is achievable.

Baby Boomers, it’s not too late to do something about feeling rundown, all it takes is a little confidence in getting wisdom and moderation on the move. Make use of your powerful ally, work ethic, for that virtue shall serve you well in the healthful happiness quest.

Generation X people may have helped propel movie channels and Facebook without realising. Certainly dealing with general nervous tension is something challenging for this generation.

Generation Y people have a tendency to focus on body image and the perfect diet that will bring a good health feel. Perhaps this partly explains the vegan movement. With figures suggesting there are over 660 beef feedlots in Australia, animal welfare becomes a taking point.

Generation Z people have a particular focus on mobile devices, to a point it seems that authorities are concerned about overuse.

Traditional naturopathy knows a generation divide doesn’t exist, just people doing the best they are able to with what they have.

However, there are three devices common to all that will promote healthful happiness.

Virtuous thought on moderate lifestyle protects against vitality burnout.

Creative vegetarian meals delight the emotions and make way for digestive ease.

Walking or jogging outdoors plus dancing or courtship indoors brings enjoyment.

knowing how peter lewis tmbcommunity tmbhealth
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

