KNOWING HOW: Get vitamins in food not pills

FRESH IS BEST: Peter Lewis says regular certified organic food is the answer to better health, not synthetic vitamins.

YEARS 10 and 11 students will complete their school term next Friday, parents and guardians shall be bustling along, perhaps due to bushfire issues, family responsibilities or another reason.

Whatever causes being fully occupied, there might be a tendency to take a vitamin supplement to pep up.

Recently a person came into the clinic seeking an iodine supplement. I inquired if there was a clinical basis for the request, it emerged that somewhere on the web the benefits of iodine were highlighted.

It's safer to steer clear of the internet when a statement reports supplement benefits only, as there is sometimes risk of adverse effects.

As far as iodine is concerned, an adverse reaction may cause nausea, vomiting or diarrhoea. Extreme reactivity from high self-dosage of iodine is poisoning that brings about coma.

Traditional naturopathy is passionate about prescribing vitamins and minerals primarily derived from food - and with good reason.

Vitamins and minerals work well when combined with other nutrients in a balanced diet. For example, a balanced vegetarian diet comprises mostly fruit and vegies along with products derived from wholesome dairy, eggs, honey, nuts, grains, legumes, seeds plus fermented foods.

I accept as true that fat-soluble vitamin supplements can result in overdosing because they stay in the body longer than water-soluble vitamins.

Vitamin A toxicity may lead to nausea, headaches, painful joints or liver damage.

Vitamin D toxicity may cause muscle fatigue, vomiting, great thirst and lost appetite.

Vitamin E toxicity may lead to fatigue, nausea, diarrhoea and risk of haemorrhage.

Vitamin K3 toxicity may cause jaundice, anaemia and breakdown of red blood cells.

Certified organic products are a good choice for balanced nourishment. Eggs are a source of vitamins A and D, avocado is a source of vitamin E and lettuce is a source of vitamin K.

I advocate certified organic food for the sake of health.

It's no coincidence that vitamin supplement use has increased in the past few decades. Suppliers of synthetic vitamins will tell you food has become denatured so there's a need for regular supplements.

There's no need to be dependent on synthetic vitamins, regulated certified organic food solves the problem.

Has intensive farming with sulphur-containing fertilisers, insecticides and fungicides possibly contributed to vitamin supplement dependency?

Commonsense farming suggests that paddocks need to lay fallow for recovery time, which helps crops to naturally create health-giving vitamins.

Peter Lewis is a registered naturopath at Rockhampton Health Options.