Knowing How: Have you lost that lovin' feeling?

DANCING FOR JOY: Naturopath Peter Lewis and wife Lyn dance at Ferns Hideaway, with John Martin on the guitar Rockhampton Health Options

HAPPINESS is an actual feeling occurring through the to and fro movement of what traditional naturopathy generally refers to as vitality.

Vitality is having abundant physical and mental energy, while its absence is associated with lifestyle imbalance.

Throughout the world there are many terms referring to the vital principle, which nowadays I consider can be universally termed love.

Egyptians call it ka, Indians - prana, Chinese - qi, Greeks - pneuma, Romans - spiritus, indigenous Australians - dadirri and Navaho Americans - nich'i.

It's that unmistakable feeling you get in the heart when you contemplate on an inner tranquillity.

By allowing and trusting vitality as it flows to and fro, guidance from the inner voice moves our life decisions harmoniously.

Often an unexplainable knowing takes hold and a feeling of love touches the heart as this deep stillness quietens the mind.

There's been a shift away from this intuitive knowing by an incessant need to justify lifestyle choices.

Yet this inner tranquillity has an actual experience that can't be denied, which is fire in the belly.

Fire in the belly is that inner drive to achieve something with the common good clearly in focus.

On the other hand ambition may extinguish the inner drive and goal orientation becomes clouded in the quest to achieve.

Health I know is completely connected with intuitive knowing.

A person will be drawn to lifestyle choices that align toward the common good.

This doesn't mean we can sidestep the aging process, however aging can be cloaked in dying well.

Disease brings harmful consequences, maybe because ambition produces less cautious lifestyle choices, resulting in habitual fixations and attention-grabbing behaviour.

Fire in the belly is acquired cleverness that needs training and experience to do it well.

For example, dancing for the sheer joy of attuning to the beat of the music and blending with your dance partner is a sight to behold that's unmistakable.

On the other hand dancing with ambition for competition prowess seems to lack that subtle inner drive that brings exquisite contentment.

In the 25 years I've been doing rock and roll dancing there's an entertainer worth mentioning. I think he has no equal in CQ.

John Martin at Ferns Hideaway, Byfield, is a rare entertainer who captures his audience's enthusiasm.

Between John's entertaining and his wife Genevieve looking after the restaurant, good old-fashioned love songs flow while eating a connoisseurs delight.

Peter Lewis, Registered Naturopath Practitioner © 14/08/19

