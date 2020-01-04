Knowing how: Importance of organic naturopathy

HEALTHY LIFESTYLE: Traditional naturopathy says organic apples can help with lonliness.

WITH new year’s resolutions being made by many in our CQ community, often times living a healthier lifestyle is on the radar.

People unfamiliar with making healthy choices might find it daunting deciding where to begin.

So many theories in both natural medicine and conventional medicine will argue particular points of view.

I will argue most strongly traditional naturopathy, which was taught prior to 1995, is the shinning light of natural medicine to this day.

I consider the elegance of traditional naturopathy is thus far unsurpassed by contemporary educational approaches.

Thorough study on delivering straightforward clinic-ready skillset was the focus in this bygone era, with emphasis on treatment of the whole person.

Specialising in a particular area such as mental health was unheard of, as the traditional naturopath always emphasised holistic treatment practices.

A particular mineral that comes to mind with the capacity to treat the whole person is silica, a most fascinating trace mineral. Silica’s uniqueness rests with the fact that it supports connective tissue health for youthful health.

Russian biologist Professor Alexander Bogomoletz conveyed that connective tissue is involved in immunity as well as stimulation and preservation of personal health. Indeed, some people grow old decades before their time because connective tissue health is compromised.

So then, silica professionally prepared in liquid solution makes possible regeneration of connective tissue.

Interestingly an Aussie larrikin term is our saying a person has grit, or for that matter lacks grit. Silica is grit coming into our lives as the most abundant solid component on earth. Nature has its way of providing important things for bountiful health.

While there are numerous products to enhance sports performance, we old-time naturopaths would say take a few drops of silica a few days weekly for your endurance and strength.

By the way if you’re yearning for love in your life, maybe think about silica for heralding happiness. Just by chance silica particles look like arrowheads. You never know, Cupid arrows might fly your way a little easier with silica in your life.

Silica is taken up from the soil in many plant foods. Onion, avocado, lettuce, dark leafy greens along with whole grains are useful sources of silica. As I always say, genuine certified organic foods are the only choice. Don’t be fooled by peddlers who use the term organic. The word organic is not regulated whereas Australian Certified Organic is a regulated industry for consumer protection.

Peter Lewis, Registered Naturopath Practitioner, © 31/12/19

www.rockhamptonhealthoptions.com.au