Knowing How: Rocky naturopath mentors Tassie herbalist

EMMA Van de Winckel showed great interest in traditional knowledge on western herbalism, nutrition, manual and diagnostic techniques under my mentorship.

She observed my broad patient base, sitting in on three-dozen patient consultations for the week she was in Rockhampton.

During this time she was constantly taking notes on traditional western procedures in natural health care.

Upon reflection I know how demanding it can be reading technical literature over prolonged years.

Fortunately my eyes are fine so long as lighting is good, despite 40 years of reading scientific texts and journals daily.

Some persons are not fortunate with reading ease, which results in eye strain.

Symptoms generally experienced from eye strain are fatigue or inflammation of the eyes.

Underlying conditions that give rise to eye strain are liver disorders, kidney complaints, respiratory conditions, heart illness and gloominess.

Detecting eye strain early can pose treatment challenges due to multi-organ involvement.

Among many others a particular botanic medicine that may be helpful in dealing with eye strain is European alder taken internally in drop doses.

Emma knows the phytomedicine (botanic medicine), European alder offers support to heart health and may provide relieve from eye strain.

I know European alder is a treasured western herbal for its general tonic properties.

Emma gave her opinion of time spent in the clinic recently.

"Peter, in giving you some feedback, I've been applying the diagnostic skills learned while at your clinic with my own clients. Clinical clarity gained in those few days has brought me much enthusiasm on giving personalised health care - thank you,” Emma said.

We hold true to the fact that health care, whether herbal, naturopathic or massage, should be done with emphasis on the welfare of each person's vitality clearly in focus.

Based on this, I firmly consider naturopathic consultations should result in prescribing no more than two natural medicines during treatments.

For me this is an important consideration in possibly establishing practical workshops on minimal prescribing skills for Australian practitioners next year.

What interested me with this Tasmanian herbalist is her sincere eagerness to know traditional western natural medicine knowledge.

I'm sure many Tasmanians suffering with poor health will seek out Emma for western herbal treatment.