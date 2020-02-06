Knowing how to beat high blood pressure

Your blood pressure is a little high...

HIGH blood pressure is termed in traditional naturopathy hypertensive disorder.

This disorder may increase heartbeat intensity, thicken circulation structures and tense blood capillaries.

Concerning blood capillary tension, if this condition is constant then hypertensive ­disorder is likely to be constant.

Increased heartbeat intensity may result from overexercise, anxiety, stimulant foods, study demands, or from an overweight abdomen.

On this last point, heartbeat intensity is caused because digested nutrients must be absorbed and transported to the liver for processing, then throughout the body.

An overweight abdomen puts added stress on heartbeat, particularly if blood is thick.

Overexercise, anxiety and study demands may well give rise to confused psychological behaviour.

As warning signs occur with hypertensive disorder, you might consider using over the counter drugs, supplements or herbal tablets.

Herein lies a problem if you’re only seeking symptomatic relief.

There are many hypertension relief products in the marketplace for symptom suppression. Traditional naturopathy holds a firm conviction to clearly identify what causative factors are involved and rationally remove causes safely.

Stimulant foods over time potentially will cause disturbances on how the body functions, hypertensive disorder is one example.

By the time you realise you’ve developed this chronic condition it’s possible vital organs have become weakened.

Stimulant foods include daily use of spices, overconsumption of processed meat and starchy food. Starchy foods of concern are cakes, desserts and heavily processed bread.

Processed breads when all is said and done are those fortified with synthetic vitamins. Wholegrain bread with no additives is the preferred choice, meaning nutrients haven’t been devitalised or denatured.

Junk food consumed more often than four times weekly might increase risk of hypertensive disorder.

With that said, binge eating or drinking once weekly possibly will result in hypertensive disorder if the lifestyle factor continues beyond four months.

Reducing risk of hypertensive disorder rests squarely with sensible lifestyle choices.

The good news, choose to live well for the sake of enjoyable old age!

This means you avoid suffering chronic or degenerative disease.

On exercise, a brisk walk or jog done once weekly as well as simple contraction exercises done at home three to four times a week is adequate.

When anxiety occurs, think through how best to reduce its intensity.

Stimulant foods keep to perhaps twice weekly. Study demands; make sure to avoid mental burnout.

Overweight abdomen may reduce with one salad daily and simple muscle strengthening exercise.

