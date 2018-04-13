Knowles eyes off Commonwealth Games gold

GOLD COAST, AUSTRALIA - APRIL 11: Mark Knowles of Australia is pressured by George Muir of New Zealand during Hockey on day seven of the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games at Gold Coast Hockey Centre on April 11, 2018 on the Gold Coast, Australia. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)

GOLD COAST, AUSTRALIA - APRIL 11: Mark Knowles of Australia is pressured by George Muir of New Zealand during Hockey on day seven of the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games at Gold Coast Hockey Centre on April 11, 2018 on the Gold Coast, Australia. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images) Robert Cianflone

ROCKY hockey legend Mark Knowles is now one step closer to leading his team to Commonwealth Games gold.

Extending their undefeated streak in the games, the Kookaburras win clinched them top spot in their pool after defeating New Zealand 2-1 in their final group match.

Jake Whetton's 20th minute goal put the Kookaburras ahead, but it wasn't until Trent Mitton scored his fourth goal of the tournament in the 56th minute that Australia had breathing space.

The two goal lead didn't last long however, with the Black Sticks pulling one back in the penultimate minute through Cory Bennett.

Knowles, 33, is known as one of the nice guys of Australian sport.

A hockey legend, he has earnt more than 300 caps for the Kookaburras in his career, including an Olympic gold in Athens in 2004 and gold at the past three Commonwealth Games.

Knowles first picked up a hockey stick at age four, and pushed around a paper ball made out of a Morning Bulletin newspaper.

Hitting the arena tonight, Knowles will use his years of expertise as he leads his team out against England.

After their semi-final loss 4-3 to India in the final minute of the game, England will be coming out strong to take on the No. 1 side in the world.