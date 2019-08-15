Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
GRAPHIC: A healthy male koala was found dead after being hit by a car in Peregian Springs. Photo: Contributed
GRAPHIC: A healthy male koala was found dead after being hit by a car in Peregian Springs. Photo: Contributed
Environment

Koala carnage continues with ‘healthy’ male struck by car

Caitlin Zerafa
15th Aug 2019 12:46 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ANOTHER healthy Sunshine Coast koala has been hit by a car and left for dead.

The incident was only reported to wildlife carers two days later and the big male's lifeless body was found yesterday near a park in Peregian Springs.

Wildcare's Bernard Jean, who responded to a mother and her baby found dead in Noosa two weeks ago, said this is another "devastating" incident.

"The koala was spotted two days ago sitting in a park but nobody called it in until yesterday," Mr Jean said.

"The koala could have been saved if we had a call about it straight away."

Mr Jean said the koala was a "big, otherwise healthy" male.

"He was most likely hit by a car because of the injuries we found on his head."

Mr Jean is pleading with the community to report any koala sightings to Wildcare or RSPCA and to be vigilant when driving.

dead koala koala koala safety koala trauma peregian springs wildcare
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    VIDEO: Human remains found following suspicious house fire

    premium_icon VIDEO: Human remains found following suspicious house fire

    Breaking Police are appealing for public information following a house fire this morning in Lakes Creek

    'Good boy' alerts neighbours to fatal Lakes Creek blaze

    premium_icon 'Good boy' alerts neighbours to fatal Lakes Creek blaze

    News Barney sounds the alarm as vehicles explode

    New CQ business supports our local growers

    premium_icon New CQ business supports our local growers

    News 'If we don't look after our farmers we have to grow our own food'

    GALLERY: CQ captured through the eyes of our readers

    premium_icon GALLERY: CQ captured through the eyes of our readers

    News See the stunning pictures of our regions, sent in by our readers