Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A koala joey clings to the back of Tony the dog. Screenshot: 7news.com.au
A koala joey clings to the back of Tony the dog. Screenshot: 7news.com.au
Offbeat

Best doggo! Koala joey gets a piggyback from a dog

7th Oct 2019 2:42 PM

Plenty of people come to Australia to hold a koala but what if it grabs you and won't let go?

This was the predicament facing Tony the dog, who was let out into the yard of his Adelaide Hills home on Sunday morning.

Owner Henry found the joey clinging desperately to the back of his dog, shuffling around as Tony gingerly tried to peel them off.

Tony did eventually get the koala back on to the ground, at which point it scurried back up into the trees in search of its real mother.

Henry said the dog had since recovered, and this was the first such interaction despite the marsupials being common in Stirling. 

A koala joey clings to the back of Tony the dog. Screenshot: 7news.com.au
A koala joey clings to the back of Tony the dog. Screenshot: 7news.com.au

More Stories

animal dogs editors picks koala pets wildlife

Top Stories

    Fast but dangerous heatwave coming

    premium_icon Fast but dangerous heatwave coming

    News Central Queensland is about to get a big taste of the summer ahead

    It’s back! $1-a-week subscription offer returns

    premium_icon It’s back! $1-a-week subscription offer returns

    News Our cheapest deal is back offering the best journalism and rewards

    Brother kept special message found in a bottle at grave

    premium_icon Brother kept special message found in a bottle at grave

    News In 1967, a young schoolteacher was killed in a crash near Westwood

    Bruce Hwy resealing works to begin tomorrow until Thursday

    premium_icon Bruce Hwy resealing works to begin tomorrow until Thursday

    News TMR is advising there could be delays of up to 20 minutes.