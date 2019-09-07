Menu
Koala mum found laying on top of baby

7th Sep 2019 12:53 PM
A MOTHER koala found clinging to a fallen tree during bushfires that swept through the Gold Coast hinterland was cradling her baby beneath her.

The brave female koala had been burned during a bushfire at Canungra, but her joey was completely unharmed.

"Everything was burnt to the ground around them," Senior-Sergeant Peter Waugh told The Beaudesert Times.

"The mum had burns to her back - it was singed - and she had obvious burns to her ears but the bub didn't seem to be injured."

Sen-Sgt Waugh said the "very protective" mother was spotted about 4.30pm on Friday.

"When we found her it looked like she was lying on top of her young - as if she was cradling it," he said.

Both koalas have been taken to the RSPCA Queensland wildlife hospital where they are being monitored.

