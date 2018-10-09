Koala and joey crash CrossFit gym

Two koalas crashed a crossfit class at The Results Room, Mansfield on September 24 at 7pm. Photo credit: The Results Room

A KOALA and joey snuck in for a quick CrossFit session at a gym on Brisbane's southside.

The surprise visitors wandered into the brightly lit business where about six people were gearing up for their workout at The Results Room in Mansfield.

"We were about to run a class when these two wandered in, completely unfazed by the lights or people," The Results Room owner Kiriana Giffin said.

"We thought it was a dog or cat, then we realised it was a koala and joey.

"They proceeded to wander through our facility testing out the equipment until settling on a pull up rig to watch the workout.

"You barely see koalas where they are meant to be, I didn't expect them to come to the gym."

A cute but sad experience. Photo credit: The Results Room

Ms Giffin said they dimmed the lights in the gym and just did a "mini and quiet workout" instead of the usual class.

"They just sat on the machine and watched us," she said of the September 24 wildlife encounter.

"We called the RSPCA to come out and rescue them as we are located in between two busy main roads near an industrial site.

"The RSPCA successfully caught the pair and took them back to Wacol for an overnight stay and observation.

Safe and sound after a big adventure.

"The mum didn't put up much resistance - which (the RSPCA volunteer) thought was concerning. They were a bit dehydrated.

"They were tagged and subsequently released in the Bulimba Catchment area."

A sneaky session of weights. Photo credit: The Results Room

Ms Giffin said while the encounter was "very Australian" it was a sad reminder that urbanisation had displaced koalas and other wildlife in the area.