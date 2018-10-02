Koala's day out: 'Just looking for a mate'

WHILE the majority of Kingaroy residents spent the long weekend away from the CBD, there was one furry local who seemed to take a liking to the quiet streets.

Brooke Stead was returning some DVDs at Kingaroy Shoppingworld on Monday afternoon when she spotted a koala walking down the footpath along Kingaroy St.

"I kept following him and made sure he got up a tree safely and then I phoned someone to come and help," she said.

"There was a group who followed him as well. They were taking photos and everything."

The furry Australian native eventually made his way up a palm tree at a residence in Glendon St.

The couple at the house said they have had various wildlife in their yard before but the little marsupial was a new one for them.

"We get a lot of different birds around here but never anything like this," they said.

Neale Ambler from Wildlife Rescue in Nanango came to catch the koala and move him to a safer area.

He said the fact the koala had climbed up a palm tree meant he was probably scared.

"It's currently breeding season so he would've been out trying to find a mate or some food," he said.

"He isn't going to find either up this palm tree.

"With all the cars and people, he probably just wanted to get up the nearest tree and relax."

The koala was obviously happy enough in his holiday retreat and despite the rescuer's best efforts, he did not budge.

Mr Ambler said the koala would probably make his way down when it was quieter.

"There is no food in a palm tree for a koala so he will come down soon," he said.

"He will be waiting for darkness and for things to quieten down before he continues on his journey.

"I'd be surprised if he is still here in the morning."

Darryl Robinson from Kingaroy Snake Catcher 24/7 also assisted in the rescue attempt.

He said he wasn't looking forward to handling the koala if he had come down.

"These guys have lethal teeth and claws," he said.

"They will go straight through the gloves I wear.

"That's why I do snakes and not koalas. It's a lot safer."