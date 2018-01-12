Kodie opens new business in Mount Morgan

MANE STREET: Kodie Dodd at her Mane St Hair Salon in Mount Morgan.

KODIE Dodd has styled hair for a diverse clientele, from a four month old baby to a 93-year-old.

Since she opened her Mane Street Hair Salon in Mount Morgan, she has found great success.

Kodie, 27, moved to the historic town when she was 10.

Kodie's father, Gavin Finch served as Mount Morgan's final Mayor before the 2008 amalgamation with the Rockhampton and Livingstone Shire Councils.

During her high school years, she found a passion for hairdressing and it was in Year 11 when she could put it into practice.

After she attended Mount Morgan High School, Kodie completed a Certificate II in hairdressing.

Shortly afterwards, Kodie married her husband Kyle, and she gave birth to their three children which put hairdressing in the back seat for quite a few years.

In 2015, Kodie found herself completing her apprenticeship.

It was a quick transition from being an apprentice to having her own salon, which opened in May last year.

Now residing in Gracemere, Kodie makes the trip every day to Mount Morgan for work.

Since her salon opened in May last year, people from North Rockhampton, Gracemere, Wowan and Dululu have travelled for their hair to be cut by Kodie.

She has been overwhelmed with the response from the Mount Morgan and wider communities.

"I was basically booked out two weeks in advance for the first two months,” she said.

"I haven't had a quiet week since I started which has been fantastic.”

As Kodie is the only hairdresser in her salon, things can get busy at times.

But her clients are the most important part of her business. .

"I really try to give my clients 100% of my time, I don't rush anyone's work,” she said.

Kodie looks forward to expanding her clientele in the future.