Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Thanasi Kokkinakis of Australia speaks to the media at a press conference during day two of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, Tuesday, January 15, 2019. (AAP Image/Erik Anderson) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY
Thanasi Kokkinakis of Australia speaks to the media at a press conference during day two of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, Tuesday, January 15, 2019. (AAP Image/Erik Anderson) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY
Tennis

Kokkinakis withdraws from Nadal match

30th Aug 2019 7:20 AM

THANASI Kokkinakis has withdrawn from the US Open in yet another setback for the injury-plagued Australian tennis star.

Kokkinakis was scheduled to take on Rafael Nadal in the feature night match on Thursday, but has pulled out with a shoulder injury.

Kokkinakis battled for almost four hours on Tuesday to beat Ilya Ivashka in four sets in what was the 24-year-old's first main-draw win at a grand slam since the 2015 French Open.

World No. 203 Kokkinakis, also retired from the first round of this year's Australian Open with the same injury.

More Stories

rafael nadal tennis thanasi kokkinakis us open
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Defence Minister says no to Hanson's requests to help CQ

    premium_icon Defence Minister says no to Hanson's requests to help CQ

    Politics The Queensland Senator has raised a number of issues in the past few years regarding the impact of the Shoalwater Bay military training area expansion

    Plenty to do at Tropicana: Big list of activities, workshops

    premium_icon Plenty to do at Tropicana: Big list of activities, workshops

    News The event will be held next month at the Botanic Gardens

    The week that gets people talking in Rocky

    premium_icon The week that gets people talking in Rocky

    News Years of communicating via writing, he's glad to find a voice again

    Compensation law firm makes exciting move to Beef Capital

    premium_icon Compensation law firm makes exciting move to Beef Capital

    News 'We look forward to providing the best legal support and advice'