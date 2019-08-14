Kombi van taps into the market with new mobile business

TAPS ON WHEELS: Naomi Dixon and Eli Wells, of Yeppoon, with their new business venture, a mobile bar, The Kombi Keg Capricorn.

EVERYONE loves a vintage Kombi but this one isn't just your average van - it can serve beer.

Pacific Heights couple Naomi Dixon and Eli Wells have begun a new business venture, Kombi Keg Capricorn.

The Kombi is a mobile bar fitted out with a six tap beverage system, able to be hired out for events.

The business model is a franchise and Eli came across an advertisement looking for franchisees to take one on.

After doing some research the couple realised there was nothing similar in the region so they took the leap.

Eli, who is a qualified plumber, hopes to one day have his own brewery and get involved in the beer making side.

He figured this would be a good step in the right direction to get his foot in the door in the industry.

The van arrived in Yeppoon in July and they had their first event last week - a 40th birthday.

The couple had their first public event at the Village Festival over the weekend.

It was a great success with positive feedback from lots of customers.

Selling iced tea out of the taps, they sold out of four of the kegs.

But it was more about the exposure, to get the word of mouth out there about the van.

"We had a lot of interest and photos of the Kombi,” Eli said.

"It turns a few heads, there is a lot of Kombi lovers in the area,” Naomi said.

An attractive feature of the van is that it is self serving.

"A lot of the time we drop it off to the event ... we don't have to man the bar and they are not having to pay for bar staff,” Eli said.

This weekend the couple will head to Emerald for the BBQ and Beer Festival.

They also work closely with the team at Monkey Pig Brewery and Pigglettoes in Yeppoon and hope to partner with them and Headricks Lane in Rockhampton to stock their in house brews.

"We are trying to keep it around the Capricorn area and supporting local businesses,” Eli said.

