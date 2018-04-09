Kookaburras' coach reflects on Commonwealth Games clashes

HOCKEY: Despite the Kookaburras' 6-1 win against Scotland on Sunday night, coach, Colin Batch said the team is still "a long way away” from winning their sixth consecutive Commonwealth Games medal.

"We put the first game into context. I think it was a little bit of a nervous start for us,” Batch said.

"At half time, we had just scored at half time and we played very well in the third quarter.

"We had a little anxiety but it was good for learning and a good challenge. We stepped up [Sunday night].

"Things were put in place before matches. The first score was outstanding.”

Batch commended his team for a placing so well "at the start of the game”.

"It's a very good side and we would like to play at that level all the time,” Batch said.

"The general consensus was we didn't continue after quarter time. I'm not talking about the score board but our performance, we needed it to be consistent throughout.”

In terms of strength, Batch said the team's defensive skills have been "pretty good”.

"Defence is holding up and we're tackling well in numbers and allowing very few opportunities against us,” Batch said.

"We were driven to start the game well with high intensity and we did score two goals within the first two minutes which was a bonus.

On retiring captain, Mark Knowles, Batch only had favourable words to say about the "outstanding leader”.

"He's had a great career and is still playing well,” Batch said.

"We're trying to take some of the responsibility away from him so others can grow, but he's still a very important player for us.

"It was a great accolade for him to be the leader of the Australian team as the flagbearer.

"He will still play a major role for us in the last four games.”

The team is working on their "homework” in preparation for the match against Canada tonight.

"The important thing is that we continue to improve our performance and Sunday night was a step in the right direction,” he said.