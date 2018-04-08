Kookaburras lead Commonwealth Games' first round

GO FOR GOLD: Rockhampton's Mark Knowles is leading the Kookaburras in their quest for a sixth straight gold medal at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.

HOCKEY: The Kookaburras are off to a flying start after Saturday night's Commonwealth Games opening match 4-0 win against South Africa.

The Australian team, led by Rockhampton-born captain, Mark Knowles, took out the "beaut” win in spectacular fashion in front of a roaring crowd on the Gold Coast.

After the win, Australia now holds a strong position in Pool A, whereas the South African team now falls to the bottom of the table after losses to the Kookaburras and Scotland.

After a slow start, the Kookaburras kick-started the score-sheet with a backwards flick between the legs of Trent Mitton which landed the Australian team ahead just before half-time.

The first half's last minute strike spurred the Kookaburras into an opportunistic spree, with Mitton netting again, past South African goalkeeper Gowan Jones.

Jones then delivered an assist to Aaron Kleinschmidt who pushed the ball into the back of the net.

Jeremy Hayward then joined the scoring action late in the game with a powerful flick from a penalty corner.

The Kookaburras created eight penalty corners in the third quarter of the match and held possession for the majority of the second half.

Commenting on the world number one's triumph, Mark Knowles' mother, and Rockhampton Hockey Association's Barbara Knowles, who is down on the Gold Coast supporting her son, said the team put on a "good game” to kick off their Commonwealth series.

"It was a slow start but they got good just before half time,” she said.

"They were tentative and had a better second half.”

The Commonwealth Games matches held on the Gold Coast, will be Mark Knowles' last elite finals with his team.

After announcing his retirement earlier this year, Knowles stated that the Commonwealth Games would be his last run with the team he debuted with back in 2004.

Success in the games would secure the world number one team's sixth straight gold medal.

The Kookaburras' second match is against Scotland tonight at 9.30pm.

Updates to follow.