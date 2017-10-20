Kookaburras looking to fly high at state championships

REP DUTIES: Chelsea Carroll, pictured with The Cathedral College's championship winning team, is playing in the Central Queensland under-17 team at the state championships in Brisbane.

AUSSIE RULES: Central Queensland has made a winning start to the inaugural under-17 girls state championships in Brisbane.

The Kookaburras defeated Northern Rivers 61-12 in their opening game on Thursday. They were playing Darling Downs late today and will take on PNG tomorrow morning in their final round game.

The representative side is coached by Michael Rose, who was at the helm when The Cathedral College open division girls scored their sensational victory in the AFL Queensland Schools Cup last weekend.

It also contains six members of that state championship winning side - Chelsea Carroll, Sara-Jane O'Grady, Katelyn Lynch, Lily Bartlem, Alexis Williams and Ellie Nasser.

Rose said he was impressed with the Kookaburras, who only came together as a unit just hours before Thursday's game.

"It's a very talented side, probably the most talented rep side I have coached,” he said yesterday.

"We knew we would go well but we just didn't know how quickly we would gel given we haven't trained or played together.

"They weren't afraid to get in front and play some good hard footy. No one took a backward step and everyone put in 100% in that first game.

"It was a great start and we just want to keep on winning.”

The CQ side is made up of players from Townsville, Mackay and Rockhampton regions, and is captained by All Australian under-18 rep Lauren Bella from Mackay.

Players at the four-day championships are vying for selection in the Queensland under-18 team to compete at next year's nationals.