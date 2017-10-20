28°
News

Kookaburras looking to fly high at state championships

REP DUTIES: Chelsea Carroll, pictured with The Cathedral College's championship winning team, is playing in the Central Queensland under-17 team at the state championships in Brisbane.
REP DUTIES: Chelsea Carroll, pictured with The Cathedral College's championship winning team, is playing in the Central Queensland under-17 team at the state championships in Brisbane. JASON O'BRIEN
Pam McKay
by

AUSSIE RULES: Central Queensland has made a winning start to the inaugural under-17 girls state championships in Brisbane.

The Kookaburras defeated Northern Rivers 61-12 in their opening game on Thursday. They were playing Darling Downs late today and will take on PNG tomorrow morning in their final round game.

The representative side is coached by Michael Rose, who was at the helm when The Cathedral College open division girls scored their sensational victory in the AFL Queensland Schools Cup last weekend.

READ: TCC revel in the rain to be crowned state champions

It also contains six members of that state championship winning side - Chelsea Carroll, Sara-Jane O'Grady, Katelyn Lynch, Lily Bartlem, Alexis Williams and Ellie Nasser.

Rose said he was impressed with the Kookaburras, who only came together as a unit just hours before Thursday's game.

"It's a very talented side, probably the most talented rep side I have coached,” he said yesterday.

"We knew we would go well but we just didn't know how quickly we would gel given we haven't trained or played together.

"They weren't afraid to get in front and play some good hard footy. No one took a backward step and everyone put in 100% in that first game.

"It was a great start and we just want to keep on winning.”

The CQ side is made up of players from Townsville, Mackay and Rockhampton regions, and is captained by All Australian under-18 rep Lauren Bella from Mackay.

Players at the four-day championships are vying for selection in the Queensland under-18 team to compete at next year's nationals.

Topics:  afl queensland schools cup aussie rules michael rose the cathedral college

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
Dramatic testimony against Martinez/Barnett murder accused

Dramatic testimony against Martinez/Barnett murder accused

Witnesses provide insight into Rocky's drug culture as case moved up to Supreme Court

CQ weather update: New system to bring more rain

Mount Morgan could see heavier falls and possible storm.

Crash victim remembered as 'loving and full of laughter'

Wundarra Saltner's older sister, Anastasia, paid tributed to her brother (both pictured) after he died from injuries sustained in a single-vehicle crash into a tree in Koongal on September 23.

Wundarra Saltner was full of love, full of laughter

Inquest to reveal what caused fatal CQ chopper crash

The 2011 crash scene.

Inquest into deaths of two men to begin in Mackay

Local Partners