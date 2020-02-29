Koongal girl to get married at age 15

After many years together, the couple is finally tying the knot.

At HER 40th birthday party, Sue Silva was ‘arrested’ by the police and taken down to the station for underage drinking. Born on February 29th, 1960, technically she was only 10.

“It’s been a bit of fun over the years,” she said.

“My friends and family enjoy organising little birthday pranks.

“I’ve had many a pencil case gifted to me.”

Sue is a leap year baby, born on the one day of the year that only comes around every four.

This year she and her partner Alan Wooler decided to make February 29th even more special, by getting married.

According to Silva, they had been meaning to get around to it for years, so when they realised it was a leap year as well as her 60th birthday, they decided it was finally time to tie the knot.

“Al and I have been together for 16 years,” she said.

“One of my friends just had her 60th and got married on the same day and I thought, why not?”

“Then I realised it was a leap year, so I’ll turn 15, get married and have the grandkids as the bridal party all on the same day!”

Leap Year baby Sue Silva and her soon to be husband Alan Wooler

Al said the two had been decades in the making.

After going to primary school together at Allenstown State School, they both married other people, each had kids and Sue moved away.

Years later, Sue moved back into town after separating with her first husband and the pair caught up.

“We have a photo of us standing next to each other in Grade 1 (pictured above),” he said.

“We’ve both been married, I’ve got two boys, he’s got two girls and when I came back to Rocky after separating, we reconnected,” Sue said.

“His big joke is it took me 40 years to catch him. Well I say I wasn’t trying that hard.”

40 years in the making, Sue and Al standing side by side Year 1

Although being a leap year baby hasn’t had too much impact on her life, Sue says it does provide a laugh from time to time.

“Al went to get me a voucher at a salon a couple of years ago and told the ladies he was buying it for his partner who is 13,” she said.

“The look this girl gave him was like ‘oh my god, you dirty old man’.

“When I walked in, she just laughed, it was priceless.”

Sue and Al will tie the knot in front of family and friends across the road from the Victoria Park Bowls Club today.