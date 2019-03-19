Koongal hammer attacker found guilty of attempted murder

Noa Ronnie Etheridge is on trial in the Supreme Court in Rockhampton after pleading not guilty to attempted murder and not guilty to carrying out an act with intent to cause grievous bodily harm in relation to an assault on Koongal resident Kerry Gittins on January 9, 2018, in her home. The assault took place after he had attempted to break into cars and units at this block of units on the same property at 352 Lakes Creek Rd, Koongal.

A MAN who used a hammer to strike his victim in both temples causing wounds that injured the 56-year-old Koongal woman's brain matter has been found guilty by a jury of attempted murder.

Noa Ronnie Etheridge pleaded not guilty last week in the Supreme Court in Rockhampton to one count of attempted murder and one count of acts with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

He has entered pleas of guilty to unlawful act of grievous bodily harm - which was not accepted by Crown prosecutors - and other charges of attempting to enter premises, stealing, enter dwelling with intent, wilful damage and unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

A jury returned a verdict of guilty to attempted murder just before 3pm today after being sent out to deliberate about 4pm yesterday, retiring just after 5pm and resuming at 11am today.

Etheridge was 23 years old when he went on a crime spree on January 9, 2018 that included attacking 56-year-old Koongal resident Kerry Gittins in her home at about 6.30am after asking her for a bottle of water for his 'son who had hurt himself while they were fishing'.

He struck Ms Gittins in both temples with a hammer, with expert evidence heard during the trial outlining the extent of the force resulted in an injury that penetrated the brain matter.

