Koongal pair charged after alleged Yeppoon crime rampage

Pie Guru worker Chemene Bailey and Sol Hair Lounge owner Demika Simpson survey the damage to their businesses.

QUEENSLAND Police have officially charged the people alleged to have been involved a crime rampage through the Yeppoon CBD in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Two males, one 24 and one 15 years old, were arrested at a home in Norman Gardens around 1.30pm on Tuesday.

In a statement released on Wednesday morning, police alleged a total of eight break and enters occurred including at an Anzac Parade restaurant, a butcher on Arthur Street and six James Street businesses.

NOT AGAIN: Multiple Yeppoon business were vandalised and broken into early Tuesday morning including Whisk and Lure Living.

The 24-year-old man was charged with seven counts of enter with intent, eight counts of break and enter, two counts of attempted break and enter and one count each of stealing, wilful damage and contravene direction.

The 15-year-old boy was charged with eight counts of enter with intent, six counts of break and enter, two counts of wilful damage and one count each of threatening violence, stealing, trespass and public nuisance.

The Koongal man is scheduled to appear in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court today.

The teenager, also from Koongal is due to appear in the Rockhampton Children’s Court this month.

At a police press conference on Tuesday, police alleged the offenders attempted to distract them by starting a small fire on Dolphin Crescent, Taranganba just before the break-ins.

The blaze was extinguished by fire crews at 1.42am, and police then found a deodorant can at the point of ignition.

Acting Senior Sergeant Matthew Forbes alleged the offenders “systematically proceeded through the CBD, smashing a number of front doors and gaining entry to the local businesses targeting cash floats and cash registers” between 4am and 7am.

Investigations are continuing.

Anyone with vision of any of the incidents or who has further information is urged to contact police.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting or call 131 444.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day or call 1800 333 000.

Quote this reference number: QP2002523938 within the online suspicious activity form.