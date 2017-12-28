Korean War veteran's mighty milestone

MR MATHERS: Vince Mathers now speaks to school students in the region about his experiences during the Korean War.

MR MATHERS: Vince Mathers now speaks to school students in the region about his experiences during the Korean War. Contributed

VINCE Mathers is passing his experiences from the Korean War on to the region's younger generation.

Mr Mathers, who turned 90 years old yesterday, visits schools in the Gracemere area and shares his war knowledge.

He also organises Anzac Day marches and Remembrance Day ceremonies.

LIVING LEGEND: Len Arico, Vince Mathers and John Ridings at the Gracemere RSL following the Dawn Service. Photo Michelle Gately / Morning Bulletin Michelle Gately ROK250415graceme

The Gracemere man fought in the Korean War, serving for more than a year, and fortunately, he was not injured.

However, his good mate George Graham was wounded in crossfire.

Mr Mathers refused to leave his side, dragging him out and ensuring medics treated him.

YOUNGER YEARS: Vince Mathers during his service in the Korean War. Contributed

These days, every year when the Brisbane Exhibition is held, Mr Mathers travels down to see Mr Graham.

Another huge event in Mr Mathers's life was when he lost his son Les.

He was only 18-years-old when he died in a hit-and-run car accident.

The loss of his son greatly impacted him.

Seven years after losing Les, Mr Mathers's wife, Lenore, passed away at the age of 47.

Mr Mathers then went out to the bush, looking for gems in the minefields out west to try to cope with the loss.

"He's had a rather tough life," his daughter Jane said yesterday as she travelled to Rockhampton for a birthday celebration for her father at The Empire last night.

However, during his time at the Gemfields, Mr Mathers found someone who gave him a new lease on life.

It was about that time, around 20-years-ago, that he met up with and married his childhood sweetheart, Joan from Gogango.

Mr Mathers was born in Boonah in 1927 in South East Queensland.

As a young man, he worked alongside his father Leslie on the railway.

LOOKING BACK: A young Vince Mathers playing a tune with his guitar. Contributed

After fighting in the war, he moved to Brisbane where he started his own real estate company.

Afterwards, the family moved to Rockhampton and there are many members of the Mathers family still living there today.

Mr Mathers's brother Ken and his wife, Shirley are heavily involved with the trampoline scene in the Beef Capital.

KOREAN WAR FACTS

The Korean War began on June 25, 1950 when North Korea invaded South Korea

It occurred after Korea had been split apart as a result of the Cold War between the Soviet Union and the United States

Australian Regular Army (ARA) were committed soon after the war began and would serve for the next three years in the defence of South Korea. The war ended July 27, 1953.