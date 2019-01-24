Korte's makes TripAdvisor's Travellers' Choice top 10 list

KORTE'S Resort in Rockhampton was named the number four hotel in Australia yesterday on TripAdvisor's Travellers' Choice Hotels top 10 list.

The 10 award winners were judged by the millions of reviews and opinions collected over a year from the travel website's users, from across the globe.

Operations business manager Brad Korte said the announcement was more meaningful than other recognitions as it was a people's choice list.

Brad, Bill and Cameron Korte. Tamara MacKenzie ROK141217tkkort

"Emails and phone calls were coming in red hot this morning congratulating us. It's pretty cool,” Mr Korte said.

"We put our best foot forward for the customers and just try to do our very best,” he said.

"We've been getting our name out there more and there have been more people coming to see us.

"People are putting more good reviews on Trip Advisor as well. Overall it's great.”

The ranking was even more significant for the family-run resort, as it had moved up the ladder from 12th place last year.

The most common comment visitors make is based on the resort's hands-on customer service.

"People need to be more hospitable in tourism - the customers are what we're here for at the end of the day,” Mr Korte said.

"People appreciate that and I suppose us being owners and running the property definitely helps when customers know we care about our property.

"We make sure everything is perfect for the customer and always aim to exceed their expectations.

"They like how clean and fresh we are, because in the industry there's a sort of lagging view at the moment where people aren't really freshening up their property.”

Korte's Resort's wedding and conference room in full swing last year. Allan Reinikka

Some stand-out features of the resort include its "beautiful pool beside the restaurant and bar”, the conference centre rooms and the adjacent lake, where many weddings have been held.

"We also keep it affordable,” Mr Korte said.

"Other resorts can charge over $1500 a night and only the cream of the crop can afford to stay there.

"But we want to be inclusive and have every day people affording to stay.”

The Kortes are always trying to improve their service and are "their own worst critics” - a perfectionist attitude which has clearly paid off.

Brad, Lyn and Bill Korte. Allan Reinikka ROK240119akorte2

"We have lots of regulars and for some it's a getaway within their hometown,” Mr Korte said.

"There are a couple of Rockhampton women who have come once every two months for the last two years, a couple of Gladstone people who come every month and miners from out west.

"We provide something for people out west and around the region who want to get away but don't want to have to drive six hours to Airlie Beach or get on a plane down to Brisbane.”

Founder Bill Korte said the main goal was to have customers leaving happy.

"We averaged 83 per cent five stars last year, which is up to 85 per cent this year,” he said.

"We make sure our staff put their best foot forward at all times. This is a resort so we have to deliver something special.

"In November - December last year we broke all our records and it was our best turnover yet.

"To be on the list for two years in a row is huge and to improve from last year is a massive achievement.”

The Kortes aim to create a welcoming atmosphere for guests and regularly invite visitors to dine with them at the "captain's table”.

"The customers named it that because we sit down and eat with them and get to know them,” Bill Korte said.

"We get to know them by their names. To us they aren't just another number.

"We invite them down to have a meal and they get the family treatment.

"It's a family run business and we focus on family.”

2019 top 10 list

1. Ovolo Woolloomooloo - Sydney, New South Wales.

2. Pinetrees Lodge - Lord Howe Island

3. Ovolo 1888 Darling Harbour - Sydney, New South Wales

4. Peninsula Boutique Hotel - Port Douglas, Queensland

5. Korte's Resort - Rockhampton, Queensland

6. COMO The Treasury - Perth, Western Australia

7. The Langham, Sydney - Sydney, New South Wales

8. Qualia Resort - Hamilton Island, Queensland

9. Meriton Suites Southport - Southport, Queensland

10. Freestyle Resort Port Douglas - Port Douglas, Queensland