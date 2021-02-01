Kourtney’s very tiny ‘upside down’ bikini

Have these outrageous bikini trends gone too far?

Kourtney Kardashian is somewhere warm and sunny - and to celebrate, she's slipped into a teeny tiny red bikini.

The 41-year-old showed off her figure in an "upside down" bikini that is worn with the cups the wrong way up to give the swimmers a more risque look.

In the snaps posted on Saturday, the mum-of-three can be seen walking out of a pool in the skimpy swimwear, her black wet hair slicked back.

She has her bust on display in the cherry string top and the bottoms tied to one side in a bow.

"A little fun in the sun," the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star captioned the pictures.

Kourtney Kardashian has shared photos wearing a really tiny string bikini. Picture: Instagram/KourtneyKardashian

Despite only sharing the images hours ago, the three photos already have millions of likes and a stream of adoring comments.

"Jesus," wrote one, while another said: "I'm dead."

"Coming in hot," another added.

"Hot damn," someone else declared.

Others commented on her impressive physique, stating her workout efforts were visible for all to see.

"Praying to God I look this good at 41 with 3 kids," one remarked.

"Three kids later. WOW," someone else mused.

While another simply said: "THAT BOD."

She’s worn the red swimmers “upside down”, a current trend in the swimwear world. Picture: Instagram/KourtneyKardashian

In a separate post Kourtney shared two photos with sister Kendall Jenner enjoying the pool. This time Kourtney was wearing a blue string bikini while her 25-year-old sibling wore a similar one in red.

One cheeky photo shows the pair sitting on the pool's edge from behind, their bottoms in G-string bikinis on full display.

Another showed the pair eating fruit from floating bowls while in the water.

She appears to be on holiday with sister Kendall, who is also shown in some photos. Picture: Instagram/KourtneyKardashian

Kendall also shared a series of snaps from the trip, though neither have declared the location.

In one photo Kendall is seen posing in front of a mirror in a black, floral string bikini while wearing an orange hat.

A separate snap shows her enjoying a cocktail while sitting on a bright yellow outdoor lounge.

"A new day! a good day!" she wrote.

"Take me to this paradise," one follower commented.

"Insane," another said.

Kendall has been sharing bikini snaps too. Picture: Instagram/KendallJenner

The sunshine-filled bikini snaps come hours after the trailer for the final season of KUWTK dropped - and fans pointed out just how different Kylie Jenner looks compared to the earlier seasons.

While the makeup mogul was only nine years old when E! began filming the series, making it inevitable she would look more mature, Jenner has always denied having any plastic surgery.

She has, however, admitted to having lip fillers, and claimed makeup is responsible for her dramatically different look.

Kylie Jenner in an older episode of KUWTK.

One fan wrote in the comments section on YouTube, "look what it (fame) did to Kylie, completely changed herself."

Another said, "I used to watch Keeping Up With The Kardashians. In my defense (sic) it was back when Kylie Jenner had her real face and body parts."

Another added, "'Kylie Jenner needed no plastic surgery at all wtf had she done to herself."

She shared this close up of her bod, presumably so we could admire it. Picture: Instagram/KourtneyKardashian

Cheeky! Picture: Instagram/KourtneyKardashian