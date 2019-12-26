Krystal relishes ‘dream job’ with Capras

TOP GONG: CQ Capras operations manager Krystal Cook won The Morning Bulletin’s poll for the Most Influential Person of the 2019 Rugby League Season. Picture: ALLAN REINIKKA.

Krystal Cook loves to help out in any way.

And the young mum gets to do that in a host of ways as the CQ Capras operations manager.

Krystal was thrilled when told she had won The Morning Bulletin’s Most Influential Person of the 2019 Rugby League Season.

“Wow, that’s amazing,” she said this week.

“It’s special because I was nominated by other people and I won on votes from other people.

“It’s nice to know people think of me when they see something like that (the poll).”

One nomination described Krystal as the “Mother Hen” of the Intrust Super Club, someone who goes above and beyond.

“The phone rings off the hook and she’s always there with an answer or solution,” it read.

Krystal’s is a demanding role but one she loves.

Krystal Cook at work as the CQ Capras operations manager: “It’s my dream job, I love it.”

She does everything from office administration to the club’s social media to planning home games at Browne Park.

“It’s full-on but it’s very rewarding,” she said.

“Game day is a mix of anxiety and excitement because you want everything to run smoothly.

“Everyone doing their part helps me do my part and I couldn’t do what I do without all of our wonderful volunteers.”

Krystal’s earliest – and fondest – childhood memories involve her and twin brother Joshua playing footy in the back yard of their Emerald home.

Her family made the move to Rockhampton when she was eight, her love of the game only growing stronger in the rugby league heartland.

“We were always playing football and on Friday nights we were always watching football.

“I remember watching a women’s game once in Cairns and that’s probably what got me thinking about how I could get involved.

“I never got around to playing but I would eventually get involved in the game through my work with the Capras.”

Krystal started as administrative assistant with the club in 2013 before being appointed operations manager in December 2017.

“It’s my dream job, I love it,” she said.