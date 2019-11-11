Kumanjayi Walker 'stabbed' police officer, source claims

A government source says a knife was used to attack a police officer who fired the gun, killing Kumanjayi Walker.

A government source who has direct contact with the Yuendumu community has told of the weapon used to attack the police officer who fired the fatal shots on Saturday evening.

Police said 19-year-old Yuendumu resident Kumanjayi Walker was shot by police about 7.15pm on Saturday night and died about 9pm after failed attempts using first aid to save his life.

The health centre staff had been evacuated.

In a statement on Sunday afternoon NT Police said a fight broke out between Mr Walker and one of the officers, with Mr Walker stabbing one of the officers in the shoulder.

His family held a vigil outside Alice Springs Hospital on Saturday night into Sunday morning and were angry and upset about not told being he died until the next day.

NT Chief Minister Michael Gunner said on radio this morning the delay in telling his family about his death was because of concerns about safety.

The Centralian Advocate contacted Mr Walker's grandmother, Serita Lane, on Monday morning, who said she still hadn't seen her grandson's body and had been provided with no communication regarding if or when she would be able to.

Another grandmother Alison Multa spoke of Mr Walker's life on Sunday, including his thwarted plans to visit his immediate family in Papunya after spending most of his life in foster care in Yuendumu.

The anonymous government source said Mr Walker used a pair of scissors to stab the police officer who fired the fatal shots on Saturday evening.