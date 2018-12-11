Menu
The Ipswich family daycare is one of 11 Queensland providers that had their access to government cash cancelled. (File picture)
Kids crammed in family daycare ‘ripoff’

by Matthew Killoran
11th Dec 2018 7:26 PM
AN IPSWICH family day care provider has been caught out allegedly ripping off taxpayers through cramming too many children into classes and failing to pass on rebates.

It is one of 11 Queensland providers which had their access to government cash cancelled or suspended this year.

Education Minister Dan Tehan said the Government's crackdown on misuse of childcare subsidies had saved $2.8 billion in taxpayers' money since 2016.

"The majority of providers do the right thing and have nothing to worry about but if someone seeks to rort the system our Government will take action," he said.

In September Kuol Atem Kuol Kuol family day care in Booval had its right to receive government subsidies revoked.

It was found by the Education Department to have breached 16 separate provisions within the child care Act.

These included breaking rules around obligations to pass on weekly child care rebates, exceeding the maximum number of children at a service being cared for and claiming for children who were not eligible for subsidies.

Mr Tehan said cracking down on operators who did the wrong thing would help keep fees affordable and save taxpayers money.

"We have closed loopholes, stepped up inspections and are working more closely with

security agencies to protect the integrity of the child care system," he said.

There have been 27 people have been charged with criminal offences for child care fraud since January 2014, 19 of whom have been found guilty.

Kuol Atem Kuol Kuol is not facing criminal charges.

 

 

