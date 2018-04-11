Fearnley’s big call on the Olympics

Kurt Fearnley has long been the poster boy for Australian disability sport. Picture: AAP Image/Dean Lewins

AUSTRALIAN champion Kurt Fearnley says the inclusiveness of the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games will have a tremendous lasting impact - but he doesn't want the Olympics to follow the same path.

Fresh from his silver medal effort in the T54 1500m final on Tuesday night - and ahead of his farewell event in the marathon on Sunday - Fearnley spoke highly of the Games' progress with para-athletes.

"The way the Games have been approached by the fans, the way the Games have been treated by our fellow athletes, we've nailed it," he said.

"We've been a part of the Commonwealth Games since 1994. We've been part of the Games medal status since 2006 but this is by far the best and most inclusive Games that I have ever seen."

Fearnley said fans and sponsors alike had enjoyed para's increased presence and hopes it will not be a flash in the pan but rather a Games legacy that is carried forward.

Kurt Fearnley of Australia smiles after being presented with his silver medal. Picture: AAP Image

The biggest benefit of the shared spotlight between para and able-bodied events, he feels, will be felt abroad.

"You look at the good that can come from developing nations where people with disabilities aren't living the privileged life that I get to live," he said.

"There is the impact that is going to be left. There is the impact that is truly, truly meaningful."

However, as much as the integrated Commonwealth Games are working, Fearnley is adamant that the Olympics should not transition towards a similarly combined event.

"I have raced in two Olympic Games, I have raced in five Paralympic Games. They have two completely different messages," he said.

Alexander Dupont of Canada (right) and Kurt Fearnley of Australia (left) cross the finish line in the men’s T54 1500m final. Picture: AAP Image

"They are symbiotic. They exist with each other and next to each other and that's where they were created.

"There hasn't been 60 years of developing a separate Paralympic Commonwealth competition, it just didn't exist. It has its grassroots now with developing within the Commonwealth Games system.

"The Paralympic Games … it was developed from the legacy of World War II where people were trying to figure out what was possible in life after some pretty traumatic times.

"It has found its place … the Olympics is also its own unique, separate identity."