Comeback king Kyle wins 200m gold for ‘fun’

Kyle Chalmers of Australia reacts after the Men's 200m Freestyle final on day two of swimming competition at the XXI Commonwealth Games at Gold Coast Aquatic Centre on the Gold Coast, Australia, Friday, April 6, 2018. (AAP Image/Dave Hunt) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY

KYLE Chalmers stamped himself as a genuine superstar of Australian swimming, adding Commonwealth Games gold to the Olympic title he won in Rio two years ago.

Chalmers was forced from the water last year to have surgery to correct a heart condition, with no guarantees he would return to the pool.

The teen initially struggled to cope in the spotlight that accompanied his Rio success but comfortable in his own skin and back to full health, he has embraced swimming again and Australian fans hungry for a new hero couldn't be happier.

Kyle Chalmers had surgery to correct a heart condition last year. Picture: Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

Just as he did in Rio almost two years ago to win Olympic gold in the 100m, Chalmers mowed down the leaders over the final stages to demand the 200m be a permanent addition to his international program.

This time it was South African Chad le Clos that went out hard but Chalmers did not panic.

"I knew that's how he swims his race. I knew he was going to be out quick," Chalmers said.

"We had a race plan. We stuck to it really well.

"I got to that third 50, felt pretty strong and kind of built in, I knew that I had a fair bit to give in the last 50.

"It's a fun race, I've still got to have practice at how to swim the race.

"I do have that 100m background, so I should be out a bit quicker."

While the blue riband sprint remains his priority, Chalmers must now concede the 200m will be part of his program moving forward.

Kyle Chalmers and Mack Horton both set personal bests in the 200m freestyle. Picture: AFP Photo/Anthony Wallace

The Aussies went one-two as Mack Horton also back-ended his race to set a personal best time and seal the quinella, the country's two gold medallists from the Rio Olympics locked together again in another piece of history.

"It's awesome to go one-two with one of my greatest mates," Chalmers said of Horton.

Horton won the 400m on Thursday night and while he was just denied the middle distance double, he too was thrilled to be on the dais alongside Chalmers.

"It's super special. We became great mates in Rio when we both shared the gold," Horton said.

"So it's special to do it with him here and in front of a home crowd."

Timothy Diskin won gold in the S9 100m freestyle, backing up his Rio Paralympic win with victory on the Gold Coast as Brendan Hall won bronze.

"The crowd lifted me to another level and I did what I had to do to get the win," he said.

Ellie Cole was second in the S9 100m backstroke, the Rio Paralympic gold medallist finishing behind England's Alice Tai, who was recently reclassified from S10 and dropped down a division, breaking Cole's world record.

Earlier, Leiston Pickett won bronze in the 50m breaststroke, with only a slow start preventing her from claiming a rare treble in the event.

Gold Coast swimmer Leiston Pickett won bronze in the Women's 50m Breaststroke final. Picture: AAP Image/Dave Hunt

Pickett, who has trained at the Southport pool in which the Games is being held for the past decade, was slowest off the blocks but came home like a train and missing a third gold by just 0.18, getting on the wall to claim bronze four years after she made her last Australian team.

Grant Irvine missed a medal in the 50m butterfly by just 0.03, finishing fourth as South African Chad le Clos claimed his 13th Commonwealth Games medal.