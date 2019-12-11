Menu
Kyle jets out with new love after Bondi bust up

by Mibenge Nsenduluka
11th Dec 2019 12:00 PM
SHOCK jock Kyle Sandilands and girlfriend Tegan Kynaston were yesterday spotted jetting out of Sydney Airport together, following a public spat in Bondi on the weekend.

The pair put on a united front as they made their way to an unknown destination, just a day after Kynaston was charged with assaulting a police officer.

A spokesman for Sandilands, 48, declined to comment on the nature of the trip "due to privacy and security concerns".

 

Kyle Sandilands and Tegan Kynaston at Sydney Airport. Picture: DIIMEX
It comes as the two were involved in a roadside dispute resulting in the glamorous communications director allegedly damaging his $350,000 Bentley.

Police were called to Beach Rd, Bondi Beach at Sandilands' request.

Kynaston, 33, was taken to St Vincent's Hospital for a mental health assessment before being charged with assault for allegedly slapping a responding officer.

 

 

Kyle Sandilands’ new girlfriend Tegan Kynaston. Picture: Facebook
It has since been revealed Kynaston was serving an 18-month bond for cocaine possession when she allegedly struck the female police officer.

Court documents reveal Kynaston was caught with 0.45 grams of cocaine in Surry Hills last year.

No conviction was recorded.

