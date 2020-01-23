Menu
Kyle Otto attended the CQUni Careers Expo at the Canning St campus on Wedneday
Education

Kyle keeps his career options open

Jann Houley, Jann.Houley@capnews.com.au
23rd Jan 2020 2:12 PM
KYLE Otto is not the kind of young man to put all of his eggs in one basket.

He checked out both the engineering and the hospitality training options during CQUniversity’s Careers Expo on Wednesday afternoon, and he is also considering a career in the Army.

“One of Dad’s mates is a fitter and turner, and some of the people we shoot with at the range come from a military background,” he said.

“But I’ve been cooking at home since I was about three; I have German grandparents who love to cook delicious food.”

Kyle said his parents inspired him to keep an open mind when it came to his future options.

“Dad always encouraged my brother and me to try three or four different sports to trial what we did and didn’t like,” he said.

“My Mum’s a registered nurse now but she was interested in hairdressing when she was younger.”

Having collected information from CQUni staff about hospitality degrees, Kyle said the Careers Expo was a great way to learn what training was on offer in Central Queensland.

“I’m looking at many pathways now so the choice doesn’t hit me too hard when I leave school,” he said.

“If one options falls over, then I’ll build a bridge and go for something different.”

cquniveristy tafe careers expo
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

