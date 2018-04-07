‘We had sex in the car’: Kyle Sandiland's gross confession

Kyle Sandilands finally spoke publicly with Jase Hawkins about their falling out.

KYLE Sandilands and Jase 'Labrat' Hawkins have spoken together publicly for the first time about their falling out which saw the two former best friends refusing to speak to one another.

On their KIIS FM breakfast show in Sydney, Jackie O reminded Kyle how he stole his mate's girlfriend back in the day.

"Your best friend was just starting up something with Tamara Jaber," Jackie O said.

For those playing at home, Tamara Jaber was a member of Scandal'us who were the winners of the second season of Popstars in 2001.

"It was at the Cleo Bachelor Awards," Jackie O recalled. "He [Jase] came along to support you that night and it was just horrifying because I was there at the table and he was so into her. Then you just swooped in and she gave all her attention to you. And then you married her."

"I took it, married it and then got rid of it," Kyle joked, referring to the fact he and Tamara split up after two years of marriage in 2010.

Kyle then opened up about how poorly he used to treat Jase, especially when they lived together.

"God I was an a**ehole to this bloke," Kyle said.

"I'd sit at home stoned and I'd send him up to the servo to buy me chocolate Paddle Pops and I wouldn't even let him take the car. I'd make him take the pushbike.

"Then I rooted his girl that he was trying to get [referring to Tamara Jaber], married her and then when Jase got married, I didn't show up to his wedding."

"And you were the MC," Jackie added.

It's the second incident which ended the friendship between Kyle and Jase, who currently hosts the KIIS FM breakfast show in Melbourne.

In 2012, 10 years of friendship between the two went down the drain when Kyle didn't rock up to Jase's wedding, despite the fact he was the MC.

The wedding snub made headlines with a wedding guest telling the Daily Telegraph at the time, "it was pretty unbelievable".

"Obviously it upset Labby [Hawkins]. They had been friends for years so it was sad for that reason. The other reason is that it took some of the attention away from what was supposed to be a really special day for the couple.

"People talked about Kyle not showing up when the focus should have been on Labby and [Hawkins' wife] Lou."

In typical Kyle and Jackie O fashion, they decided to call through to Jase's KIIS FM radio show to chat to him about the two incidents, starting with when Kyle cut his grass with Tamara.

"I was 18, I was living with Kyle," Jase recalled.

"I got introduced to Tamara from Scandal'us and I was like, 'I feel like there are sparks here.' And then I came home and I said to Kyle, who was in a relationship with our promotions director who was living with us at the time, and I said, 'Kyle I think I like this girl.' You know what he said? 'Nah mate, you don't want to go there.'"

Kyle Sandilands with Tamara Jaber at their home in Sydney.

When Tamara and Kyle left the Cleo Bachelor of the Year Awards together, Jase told Kyle and Jackie O that he thought to himself, "Maybe he's just dropping her home?"

"Can I tell you what really happened?" Kyle said to Jase. "You know how she had that Mirage hatchback? We had sex in the Coles carpark that day. I'm sorry."

Kyle then moved on to the second incident which proved to be the nail in the coffin for their friendship.

"Then Jase and I fell out because then he found love eventually and he invited me to come to his wedding," the radio star said.

"He said, 'I'd be honoured if you'd be the MC,' and I was like, 'I'd love to,' and then I just didn't show up."

Jase's comeback was swift and hilarious and suggested the Melbourne-based radio host is ready to forgive and forget.

"In hindsight I'm glad you didn't come because there's a good chance you would have been out in the wedding car with my wife," Jase said to the amusement of the other radio hosts.

When it comes to bailing on weddings, it turns out that Kyle has form.

He's spoken on radio in the past about how his friendship with Brian McFadden was ruined when he made it all the way to Italy but failed to make it to the venue for the actual ceremony on the Westlife singer's big day.

"This is what I do every wedding," Kyle said on air previously. "I wake up in the morning and then I text them saying, 'I'm extremely ill and I won't be able to attend'.

"I've lost quite a few by not attending their weddings. God they get in a bloody flap over it.

"McFadden and I, we're not close anymore because I didn't show up to be in the bridal party," Kyle said.